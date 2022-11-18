What the Tech: Holiday mail thefts

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A consumer warning from the U.S. Postal Service: Your mailbox may not be safe from crooks, but you can take steps to protect it.

Mail thefts surge during the holidays. Criminals are looking to make an easy score, stealing credit cards and small packages.

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is asking people not to drop off mail in the blue mailboxes at the post office after the last pickup of the day.

You’ve no doubt been warned about so-called “porch pirates” but have you heard of Mailbox muggers?

It’s a term to describe bad guys who steal mail from mailboxes. It’s faster than running up and stealing a package off the porch. In seconds someone can pull up, grab what’s in the mailbox and take off. Doorbell cameras won’t even spot them, and you wouldn’t know what’s been stolen.

Unless you sign up for the USPS “Informed Delivery” service. The service is an easy way to see what’s coming to your mailbox even before it gets there.

To sign up, go to USPS.COM and look for Informed delivery. Follow the directions to sign up. Name, address, and email address and you’ll be asked to verify you are who you say you are and live at the address.

Once approved, you’ll receive an email each morning with photos of every piece of standard mail to be delivered that day. If you’re missing a piece of mail, you can report it was not delivered with a few clicks.

The Post Office tells me over 51 million people have signed up and use informed delivery. It’s an important step to track your mail.

Once the post office verifies your address, it will send a verification card through the mail alerting you that the address has been registered for verified delivery.

