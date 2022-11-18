What the Tech: Black Friday work-from-home gifts

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The pandemic forced many companies to allow employees to work from home. Nearly two years later, some of those employees are still working from home - at least some of the time.

No matter how long they’ve been clocking in from their home office, someone on your shopping list may want to upgrade their workspace.

Sitting at a desk all day isn’t good for your back or health. One solution is a desk that allows them to sit or stand. An adjustable standup desk like this one from FlexiSpot goes from sitting to standing height in a matter of seconds. The desks come in various sizes and colors. They’re sturdy too. All have a USB charging port built into the desktop.

Someone on your list might need a high-quality web camera for video meetings. Logitech makes high-quality cameras that are easy to use. The AnkerWork video bar is new and has a 2K high-def camera with 4 built-in microphones, speakers, and a light to improve its appearance.

If it’s been a while since they upgraded their computer monitor, they’ll find a thinner, bigger screen to be a big help. Viewsonic loaned me this 34-inch ultra-wide curved monitor with a built-in blue light filter to be easy on the eyes and HDR 10 support for watching video. It’s stunning. It has speakers and can connect to multiple computers and laptops.

Bluetooth noise-canceling headphones eliminate distractions in the home office. Top of the line is the Bose QuietComfort headphones that block out noise even on an airplane when they’re traveling. For less expensive headphones there’s the Anker Life Q35 for about $100. Both sets are comfortable for hours and have microphones so they can take phone calls.

A favorite low-tech gift this year is the Quartet dry-erase board It’s slightly larger than the keyboard and includes a dry-erase marker. Take notes in a Zoom meeting, jot down phone numbers, and then erase them when you no longer need them.

If they wish for their own dedicated workspace at home, these gadgets eliminate any excuse for not being able to get the job done.

You’ll find these products at almost all online retailers as well as some big box stores.

