Welcome in the holiday season at Van Attas during their holiday open house

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HASLETT , Mich. (WILX) -Get into the holiday spirit at Van Attas!

This November 19th & 20th, 2022 you can check out their Holiday Open house.

They are resuming their Holiday Open house as usual, with their friends from Groovy Donuts out, as well as music, sales, and a visit from Santa! Santa will be here from 12-3, musical guests will be playing from 12-4, and they will have vendors set up with lots of goods in the greenhouse! Groovy Donuts will also be out serving some of their delicious donut holes from 12-4.

They can’t wait to see you then!

For more information: http://www.vanattas.com/news-events/

