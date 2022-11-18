Welcome in the holiday season at Van Attas during their holiday open house

HASLETT , Mich. (WILX) -Get into the holiday spirit at Van Attas!

This November 19th & 20th, 2022 you can check out their Holiday Open house.

They are resuming their Holiday Open house as usual, with their friends from Groovy Donuts out, as well as music, sales, and a visit from Santa! Santa will be here from 12-3, musical guests will be playing from 12-4, and they will have vendors set up with lots of goods in the greenhouse! Groovy Donuts will also be out serving some of their delicious donut holes from 12-4.

They can’t wait to see you then!

For more information: http://www.vanattas.com/news-events/

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.