US-23 near Fausett Rd. was closed for over 3 hours after car crash involving a semi-truck

The semi-truck involved in the crash was pulling a trailer with 40,000 pounds of mulch.
Livingston County Officers from MSP CVED handled a single vehicle crash involving a semi-truck...
Livingston County Officers from MSP CVED handled a single vehicle crash involving a semi-truck pulling a trailer with 40,000 lbs of mulch.(Michigan State Police)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYRONE TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Livingston County Troopers responded to a crash on US-23 after a semi-truck lost control during Friday morning slippery conditions and spilled thousands of pounds of mulch across the road.

Michigan State Police said crews had to clear the spillage along US-23 near Fausett Rd. in Tyrone Township when a semi-truck pulling a trailer crashed and overturned. The freeway was then closed for over three hours due to mulch.

After an investigation, the state police said that the incident determined the driver of the semi-truck going too fast for slippery road conditions.

Livingston County Officers from MSP CVED handled a single vehicle crash involving a semi-truck...
Livingston County Officers from MSP CVED handled a single vehicle crash involving a semi-truck pulling a trailer with 40,000 lbs of mulch.(Michigan State Police)

No injuries were reported to the driver or the other motorist.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Today Is A First Alert Weather Day
Michelle Renee Lyon
Lansing woman sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder, robbery
Michigan State Police K-9 Loki
Michigan State Police K-9 finds missing 80-year-old hunter that fell into river
Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department...
Meridian Township police seeks woman in retail fraud investigation
The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day
Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days
First Alert Weather Days continue for Friday and Saturday as lake effect snow piles up
First Alert Weather: Winter Survival Guide
Buy one, get one downtown East Lansing eGift cards coming Soon