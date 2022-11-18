US-23 near Fausett Rd. was closed for over 3 hours after car crash involving a semi-truck

TYRONE TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Livingston County Troopers responded to a crash on US-23 after a semi-truck lost control during Friday morning slippery conditions and spilled thousands of pounds of mulch across the road.

Michigan State Police said crews had to clear the spillage along US-23 near Fausett Rd. in Tyrone Township when a semi-truck pulling a trailer crashed and overturned. The freeway was then closed for over three hours due to mulch.

After an investigation, the state police said that the incident determined the driver of the semi-truck going too fast for slippery road conditions.

Livingston County Officers from MSP CVED handled a single vehicle crash involving a semi-truck pulling a trailer with 40,000 lbs of mulch. (Michigan State Police)

No injuries were reported to the driver or the other motorist.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.