Titans Excited After Win in Green Bay

St. Louis LB Mike Jones tackles Tennessee WR Kevin Dyson just short of the goal line on the...
St. Louis LB Mike Jones tackles Tennessee WR Kevin Dyson just short of the goal line on the last play of the game during Super Bowl XXXIV at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, GA on January 30, 2000. The Rams beat the Titans 23-16. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)(Mike Zarrilli | NFL)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Keep ignoring the Tennessee Titans. Coach Mike Vrabel and his team seem to thrive on adversity. Now they’ve found the one piece of the puzzle that’s eluded them much of this NFL season. The passing game. The Titans (7-3) improved to 10-2 in games played on short rest since Vrabel took over as head coach in 2018. They beat the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Thursday night in a game Tennessee never trailed. They did it with the best passing performance this season to go along with Derrick Henry and a physical defense. Now the Titans have a weekend off to rest before hosting Cincinnati.

