‘Stuff a Blue Goose’ with Michigan State Police

DIMONDALE, Mich. (WILX) - The annual “Stuff a Blue Goose” campaign is back for the holiday season with the Michigan State Police.

Michigan State Troopers will have patrol cars on hand to collect nonperishables, and canned goods to help stock the food pantry of the First Presbyterian Church of Dimondale.

They are asking the community to donate non-perishables and canned goods to fill their blue patrol vehicle known as a “Blue Goose.”

The event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Dimondale, 162 Bridge Street.

