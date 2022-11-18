‘Stuff a Blue Goose’ with Michigan State Police

The event is on Saturday, Nov. 19 in Dimondale.
Michigan State Police are hosting two "Stuff a Blue Goose" events this weekend to collect items...
Michigan State Police are hosting two "Stuff a Blue Goose" events this weekend to collect items for families ahead of the holidays.(MSP Twitter)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIMONDALE, Mich. (WILX) - The annual “Stuff a Blue Goose” campaign is back for the holiday season with the Michigan State Police.

Michigan State Troopers will have patrol cars on hand to collect nonperishables, and canned goods to help stock the food pantry of the First Presbyterian Church of Dimondale.

They are asking the community to donate non-perishables and canned goods to fill their blue patrol vehicle known as a “Blue Goose.”

The event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Dimondale, 162 Bridge Street.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Today Is A First Alert Weather Day
Michelle Renee Lyon
Lansing woman sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder, robbery
The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him
Michigan State Police K-9 Loki
Michigan State Police K-9 finds missing 80-year-old hunter that fell into river
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in-conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
Ticketmaster cancels public on-sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Latest News

Michiganders can name this year’s pardoned turkey with contest
Snow and wind is predicted for Friday, which has been deemed a First Alert Weather Day by the...
Now Desk: Slippery roads for Friday morning commute
It's Harry Potter from the perspective of House Hufflepuff.
Schools Rule: Holt High School puts twist on ‘Harry Potter’ with theatre production
It's Harry Potter from the perspective of House Hufflepuff.
Holt High School puts twist on 'Harry Potter' with theatre production