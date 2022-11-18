Studio 10 Tidbit: National Recycling Day

By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s National America Recycles Day!

Did you know that in the US 105,000 cans are recycled every minute and that your TV can run for three hours from the energy saved by recycling one can.

That’s this week’s Studio 10 Tidbit.

Looking for more fun facts? Be sure to head to the East Lansing Public Library to learn more!

