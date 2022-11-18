Slow down! Municipalities across Michigan see multiple crashes, pileups

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities across Michigan are urging residents to slow down following several crashes Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday, a Michigan State Police cruiser was involved in a two-vehicle collision in Barry County and Verona Road in Calhoun County saw a 17-vehicle pileup.

On Friday, US-23 was closed for several hours after a semi truck carrying 40,000 pounds of mulch overturned. Northbound US-131 was closed Friday morning in Wayland due to multiple crashes and southbound US-131 was closed in Portage due to a 10-vehicle pileup that included two semi trucks and a box truck.

Police credit drivers going too fast for road conditions in the collisions. Luckily, no major injuries were reported.

A stretch of southbound US-131 in Plainwell was closed down for a pileup that involved more than 20 vehicles. Officials said there have been several injuries.

Michigan State Police are recommending drivers check the Department of Transportation’s MiDrive map for road conditions, plan ahead and leave extra time to reach your destination.

Please slow down & drive safely everyone. Have a great weekend! pic.twitter.com/aboFaXKCJF — MSP Fifth District (@MspSouthwestMI) November 18, 2022

