Serial abuser of underage girls sentenced to 11 years in federal prison

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison announced that Nikolas Boris Mariani of Royal Oak was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for coercing and enticing a child to engage in sexual activity and receiving child pornography.

Mariani was sentenced by United States District Judge David M. Lawson. Mariani admitted in the fall of 2020, at the time of his guilty plea, that he coerced and induced a 14-year-old whom he met over Snapchat to engage in unlawful sexual activity and that he received sexually explicit images from the same girl.

Investigated by the Southeast Michigan Trafficking and Exploitation Crimes Task Force of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Roseville Police Department, police also found a different 14-year-old runaway hiding nearly naked under Mariani’s bed in a separate incident. the minor admitted that she met Mariani over Snapchat and that they engaged in sex acts. DNA evidence also connected Mariani to a third incident where he picked up a 14-year-old girl from her home in Flint and engaged in unlawful sex acts with her, later leaving her in a parking lot in Detroit.

“This offender serially exploited minors that he met online. Our office will work tirelessly to pursue and prosecute individuals who exploit vulnerable children,” said U.S. Attorney Ison.

The 11-year sentence, in this case, reflects the serious nature of the crimes committed stated said James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office. “The FBI is committed to protecting the most vulnerable members of our society – our children – and to bringing predators like Mariani to justice.”

