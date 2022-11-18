Schools Rule: Holt High School puts twist on ‘Harry Potter’ with theatre production

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Students and staff at Holt High School are putting their own twist on Harry Potter with the theatre production ‘Puffs or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic.’

The show features a cute perspective for all things magical and wizardly in the Hogwarts universe. It’s Harry Potter from the perspective of House Hufflepuff.

More: Holt Public Schools announce schedule for Potter-inspired show

In the books and film series, Hufflepuffs are considered background characters and the students are giving their audience a different look.

“There also extras basically but you’re focusing on them,” said “They’re extras but they’re the ones that are kind in the forefront fighting that battle this time instead of the characters that you know and love from the movies so it’s just a different perspective,” said one cast member. “Yeah, none of the personalities or anything’s changed we all still like suck at the thing we are supposed to be good at. None of us are good at magic. We’re all just kind of still here,” said another cast member. “Shows people that are bad at magic instead of just being magically good at magic.”

The production happened due to the hard work and dedication of staff, students, and teachers. Also, with the help of parents who assisted with publicity, meals, and ticket sales.

Twelve students are in the cast and 17 are on the crew.

“I think that no matter if people know Harry Potter or if they don’t know Harry Potter they’re going to come in and have a good time watching the show because it really is like they said it is a comedy in essence,” said a cast member. “So no matter if you get the jokes based on the movie or you don’t you’re still going to find it funny because it’s just a bunch of Hufflepuffs running around a stage”

The show was produced with the help of Seth Burk, Holt High School choir teacher and the assistant director of this production; Wayne Harris, High School Head Custodian and build leader; Sarah Abent, Holt High School English teacher, and costume designer; and Heather Becker, Holt High School Math teacher and assistant costume designer.

Shows are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 through Saturday, Nov. 19, and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Margaret Livensparger Theater in Holt High School

All tickets are $10 at the door, payable by cash only.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.