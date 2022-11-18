Scam alert: Hillsdale County didn’t call you for delinquent taxes

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a familiar phone scam.

According to authorities, people have reported phone calls from someone claiming to be with the “Hillsdale County Treasures Office” and stating the resident’s taxes are delinquent and need to be paid.

Related: Attorney General Nessel didn’t ask you for a gift card

The Sheriff’s Office said the scammers are using the names of actual employees at the County Treasurer’s Office to make it sound legitimate.

The County Treasurer’s Office will never call someone to inform them taxes need to be paid, they will only communicate through the mail.

“Please do not give any of your debit card, credit card or bank information to anyone,” Sheriff Scott B. Hodshire posted on social media.

Anyone with questions is urged to call the County Treasurer’s Office at 517-437-4700. More information can be found on its website here.

The official Federal Trade Commission website has more information on how to recognize scams and avoid scams.

If this sounds familiar, these types of phone scams have occurred multiple times in multiple municipalities across the state of Michigan.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has released multiple warnings about scam attempts that use similar patterns. Consumer complaints can be filed online at the Attorney General’s website, or if you have questions call 877-765-8388.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.