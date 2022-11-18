Now Desk: Slippery roads for Friday morning commute

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Our stretch of First Alert Weather Days continues into Friday with a messy morning commute for some drivers.

As the snow falls outside, First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins the Now Desk to take a look at what we’ve seen so far, and what we still have coming up.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 18, 2022

  • Average High: 46º Average Low 31º
  • Lansing Record High: 72° 2016
  • Lansing Record Low: 3° 1867
  • Jackson Record High: 71º 2016
  • Jackson Record Low: 8º 1959

