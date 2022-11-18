Now Desk: Slippery roads for Friday morning commute
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Our stretch of First Alert Weather Days continues into Friday with a messy morning commute for some drivers.
As the snow falls outside, First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins the Now Desk to take a look at what we’ve seen so far, and what we still have coming up.
More:
- Snow and Windy for Friday
- Watch: First Alert Winter Survival Guide
- How to stay safe on Michigan’s slick winter roads
- You Can Help to Keep Kids’ Feet Warm & Dry this Winter with the Boots on the Playground Campaign
ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 18, 2022
- Average High: 46º Average Low 31º
- Lansing Record High: 72° 2016
- Lansing Record Low: 3° 1867
- Jackson Record High: 71º 2016
- Jackson Record Low: 8º 1959
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.