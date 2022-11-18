Now Desk: First Alert Weather Day extended to Saturday
Lake effect snow will continue to impact Mid-Michigan on Friday and into Saturday and both days are First Alert Weather Days.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The First Alert Weather team declared Thursday and Friday as First Alert Weather Days earlier this week.
Now, that alert has been extended to include Saturday, as more lake-effect snow and strong wind gusts are expected. This could impact those attending and leaving the final Michigan State football home game of the season.
Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the News 10 Now Desk to take a look at how the weather will impact your plans this weekend.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 18, 2022
- Average High: 46º Average Low 31º
- Lansing Record High: 72° 2016
- Lansing Record Low: 3° 1867
- Jackson Record High: 71º 2016
- Jackson Record Low: 8º 1959
