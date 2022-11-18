Northern Tail Dog Park in East Lansing to close for winter

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A dog park in East Lansing is closing for the winter.

Northern Tail Dog Park, located on Abbot Road, will close for winter on Nov. 30. It will reopen in the spring.

Other City park facilities that will close over the winter months include the East Lansing Soccer Complex, the East Lansing Softball Complex, the East Lansing Family Aquatic Center and all restrooms in city parks.

