In My View: Early-season basketball rankings lack credibility

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Another big-name opponent for Michigan State’s men’s basketball team tonight, Villanova.

But this is not the NCAA title Villanova that romped over Michigan several years ago. It’s in my view that early-season college basketball rankings have little if any credibility.

Gonzaga is not the second-best team in the country, not now anyway. Is Kentucky fourth and should MSU be unranked? It’s a long season and at the start, the polls are misleading in my view at the very least because without seeing these teams in action it is just pure guesswork to be sure.

