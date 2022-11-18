Michiganders can name this year’s pardoned turkey with contest

(Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is encouraging Michiganders to submit their name suggestions for the first turkey that she will pardon since taking office.

“My fellow Michiganders, Thanksgiving is just around the corner,” said Governor Whitmer. “I know we are looking forward to spending some time with family and friends, but I need your help. Please submit name suggestions for the very special turkey that I will pardon soon. Everyone, especially young Michiganders, are encouraged to send in their names. I am so thankful for all of you.”

There is no limit to the number of suggestions you can make. The winning name will be announced Monday, November 21.

