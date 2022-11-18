Man convicted of murder in 1983 West Michigan cold case

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 57-year-old man from Minnesota was convicted Friday in the 1983 death of Richard Atwood.

Roy Snell was found guilty of felony murder and felony firearms.

Atwood was last seen Aug. 10, 1983 in White Cloud. He was 25 years old at the time. His car was recovered at a hotel in Grand Rapids two months later. Michigan State Police found human blood in the driver’s seat, center console and trunk of the vehicle.

Authorities said Snell reportedly said he wanted to rob Atwood before his disappearance. He was the last person to be seen with Atwood. Snell was 18 years old at the time.

Nearly four decades later, Atwood’s body has still not been found.

Snell was arrested in Minneapolis and is in custody awaiting extradition to Michigan. Felony murder has a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

Snell is expected to be sentenced Jan. 9.

