LPGA Purses To Increase in 2023

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) - More than $100 million will be awarded to LPGA players for the first time in 2023. That’s an increase of about 18% over what was planned for this season and more than doubling what was paid out on the tour just a decade ago. A total of 33 official events next year will have a combined $101.4 million in purses, the tour announced while unveiling the schedule. That slate of tournaments includes two events in China. The LPGA has not played there since October 2019. It has canceled each of its last five planned events in China after the coronavirus pandemic.

