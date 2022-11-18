On The Job Report: 11/18/2022

Bakery Production Worker

QUALITY DAIRY

Salary:

$

Description:

Assist in preparation of all Bakery products to ensure all production schedules are meet accurately and timely. Responsible for dough/batter. Responsible for filling, icing, packaging and proper distribution on product. Follow Good Manufacturing Practices.

Requirements:

Reliable transportation, valid picture ID and either a social security card or passport. Will be standing most of the time. Ability to lift up to 50 pounds, bending, and lifting. We are a drug free company, and do background and reference checks.

SIGN ON BONUS!!!

How to Apply:

please go to http://www.qualitydairycareers.com/ to apply. Please attach a resume.

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8473632

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 8473632

Employment Specialist (Ingham County)

CAPITAL AREA MICHIGAN WORKS!

Salary:

Salary is $35,000-40,000 per year with excellent fringe benefits.

Description:

As our Employment Specialist (Ingham County), you will help job seekers develop effective job search strategies so that they can obtain employment.

Every day, you will:

Provide excellent customer service (in person and via telephone) to job seekers, employers, and visitors;

Assist job seekers and employers in using the Pure Michigan Talent Connect website, including troubleshooting, problem solving and computer problems;

Review resumes, cover letters, thank you letters, reference lists;

Share effective interview techniques;

Operate the Reemployment program (RESEA) for Ingham County.

Capital Area Michigan Works! is a network of resources for employers and career seekers. We partner with businesses to develop recruiting and retention strategies, and we partner with job seekers to enhance education and career opportunities. Capital Area Michigan Works! is a proud partner of the American Job Center network. Our three American Job Centers in Charlotte, Lansing and St. Johns provide mid-Michigan employers and career seekers with the best resources to fulfill their employment needs.

In a typical day, you might...

Meet and assist a wide variety of people;

Provide information on community resources, career development, and the current labor market;

Use computer skills in PC Window applications, Microsoft Office suite, database software, internet, and social media;

Navigate the OSMIS database;

Work independently and as a valuable team member;

Use your Business Solutions Professional (BSP) and/or Global Career Development Facilitator (GCDF) certification (if applicable).

Requirements:

To thrive in this job, you must enjoy helping others, have strong computer skills, problem solving and teamwork.

For your safety, keep this in mind...

You will need to safely and successfully perform the essential functions consistent with the ADA, FMLA, and other federal, state and local standards, including meeting qualitative productivity standards.

Regular, punctual attendance consistent with ADA, FMLA, and other federal, state, and local standards is expected.

Must be able to talk, listen and speak clearly on telephone and in person.

How to Apply:

Apply by mailing (or delivering in person) a cover letter and a resume to: Carrie Rosingana, Chief Executive Officer, Capital Area Michigan Works!, 2110 S. Cedar Street, Lansing, MI 48910. Cover letter and resume may also be emailed to jobs@camw.net with “Employment Specialist (Ingham County)” in the subject line.

Applications accepted continuously until the position is filled.

An equal opportunity employer/program. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. Michigan Relay Center/TTY Callers Use 711 or (844) 578-6563.

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/6619431

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 6619431

Maintenance Tech

ETM ENTERPRISES

Salary:

$

Description:

Clean, repair, and maintain presses, glue guns, and air compressors. Collaborate with Engineering to move machinery, workstations, lighting, etc. Install new equipment Troubleshoot all equipment and machinery. Misc. plumbing and electrical work. Repair and maintenance of all hand tools. Repair and maintenance of building and out-buildings. Repair and maintain the paint line. Misc. repairs and maintenance in the office area. Assist with the abatement of safety related issues. Repair and maintain the paint line. Misc. repairs and maintenance in the office area. Order replacement parts, spare parts for all machinery and tools.

Requirements:

Supervisory skills required. Knowledge of fiberglass/plastic compression molding processes. Good reading, writing, communication, and organizational skills. Firm knowledge, and commitment to Continuous Improvement methodologies. Passionate drive toward Team Building and employee development.

Experience:

Three to five years of related and progressively more responsible work experience in the production or functional area related to manufacturing.

Significant understanding of Lean Manufacturing and problem-solving methodologies.

1 to 2 years of process improvement experience.

How to Apply:

Send Resume to HR@etmenterprises.com or Apply in Person

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/83381217

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 83381217

More: On The Job Report.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.