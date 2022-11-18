Jackson Police Department help protect homes during holiday travel

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Police department is giving residents extra peace of mind as they travel during the holidays with their Vacation Watch Program.

Residents will submit basic details about their homes and other important information they want officers to know through the Vacation Watch Request Form. After the submission is verified with the homeowner, patrol officers in the neighborhood will periodically check on the house for signs of a problem.

The information remains confidential and can only be accessed by the police department. Residents may also print the form from the City of Jackson website for a mail or drop-off submission.

The department offers this program year-round, but it’s important not to overlook home security during the holidays said Elmer Hitt, Director of Police and Fire Services. “Our officers are on duty 24/7 and these checks are an important part of their daily patrols,” Hitt said. “We hope this program will be a simple thing we can do to offer some extra peace of mind for residents traveling during the holiday season.”

This program is only offered for properties within the City of Jackson. Those living outside of Jackson should contact their local law enforcement agency to see if a similar service is offered.

If interested, you can submit a form through the City of Jackson website.

