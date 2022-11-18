Ingham County Animal Control seizes 16 dogs from Mason home

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than a dozen dogs were seized from an Ingham County home Friday.

According to authorities, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a residence on Hogsback Road, between Howell and College roads in Mason.

The search warrant was in connection with an investigation involving inadequate shelter, unregistered dogs and an unregistered kennel.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter has taken in 16 dogs that were reportedly seized at the residence.

Due to the influx of dogs and the existing number of animals already at the shelter, the Ingham County Animal Shelter is lowering adoption fees for cats and dogs to $25 through Wednesday, Nov. 23. More information on pets available for adoption can be found on the official Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter website.

