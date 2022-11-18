Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The News 10 First Alert Weather Team has declared Friday and now Saturday First Alert Weather Days due to continued impacts from lake effect snow.

On Friday, there will be on-and-off bursts of snow throughout the day. It will not snow all day long but there will be snow showers around the area so watch for rapidly changing conditions if traveling. These bursts of snow will be heaviest west of U.S. 127 towards the west side of the state. An additional 1-3 inches of snow can be expected through Friday and into Friday night.

In addition to the snow, winds will be strong through the day coming in from the west-southwest at 10-20 mph. This will lead to some blowing and drifting snow in rural parts of Mid-Michigan. This will also lead to wind chill values in the single digits or teens. For Silver Bells in the City and the Jackson holiday event, it will be cold with temperatures in the 20s and wind chill values in the lower teens. Full winter gear will be needed at both events.

There will be a short break from the lake effect early on Saturday as the wind changes direction. This break will not last long as another disturbance will move into the area Saturday afternoon. This will turn the lake effect snow machine back on and Mid-Michigan will see more bursts of snow. The timing of this snow will coincide with busy travel conditions as the Michigan State University football game will be wrapping up around the time of the heaviest snow. In addition to this, any traffic from the University of Michigan football game in Ann Arbor will be impacted by this quick burst of snow. An additional 1-2 inches of snow can be expected through Saturday.

Stronger winds are also expected Saturday coming from the south-southwest at 15-25 mph and gusts to 35 mph. This will lead to more blowing and drifting snow throughout the day. Temperatures will also be very cold Saturday in the 20s so wind chill values will only be in the single digits or lower teens throughout the day.

All lake effect snow ends Saturday night and warmer temperatures will return next week.

