Chris Hemsworth has gene making Alzheimer’s more likely, test reveals

FILE - Actor Chris Hemsworth's genetic testing uncovers a troubling gene.
FILE - Actor Chris Hemsworth's genetic testing uncovers a troubling gene.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The actor best known for playing the immortal god Thor in the “Avengers” series is facing some mortality issues of his own.

Chris Hemsworth recently found out he has a gene that makes it eight to 10 times more likely for him to develop Alzheimer’s disease.

While making a new series called “Limitless” for Disney+ and National Geographic, he found out through a genetic test that he was at risk.

The new series has the star engaging in various stunts and practices to enhance and prolong his life.

Though producers gave Hemsworth the option of not disclosing the genetic test results, he though the prospect of helping others was more important.

Hemsworth said he hopes the new series will be a motivator for viewers to take better care of themselves and live healthier, happier lives.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
Today Is A First Alert Weather Day
Michelle Renee Lyon
Lansing woman sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder, robbery
The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him
Michigan State Police K-9 Loki
Michigan State Police K-9 finds missing 80-year-old hunter that fell into river
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in-conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
Ticketmaster cancels public on-sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US
Michiganders can name this year’s pardoned turkey with contest
Michigan State Police are hosting two "Stuff a Blue Goose" events this weekend to collect items...
‘Stuff a Blue Goose’ with Michigan State Police
Snow and wind is predicted for Friday, which has been deemed a First Alert Weather Day by the...
Now Desk: Slippery roads for Friday morning commute
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
More Twitter workers flee after Musk’s ‘hardcore’ ultimatum