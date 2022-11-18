Buy one, get one downtown East Lansing eGift cards coming Soon

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A buy one, get one (BOGO) deal is coming to downtown East Lansing on Friday, Nov. 25.

The East Lansing Downtown Management Board (DMB) and East Lansing Downtown Development Authority (DDA) are offering a BOGO deal on DNA cards, and downtown East Lansing eGift Cards.

A total of $5,000 has been allocated by the DMB and DDA for this year’s bonus gift card deal.

DNA cards give users a convenient way to support 40 local businesses, including downtown restaurants, stores, and services. The DNA Cards can also be purchased online and sent with a personal message through e-mail or text message.

This is a limited-time offer and will be available while supplies last, beginning on Friday, Nov. 25.

Downtown East Lansing businesses that are interested in participating in the DNA Card program can learn more and enroll at https://app.yiftee.com/giftcard/east-lansing.

