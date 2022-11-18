Bills Preparing to Play in Detroit

Cleveland Browns running back Jamal Lewis (31) avoids a tackle by Buffalo Bills linebacker...
Cleveland Browns running back Jamal Lewis (31) avoids a tackle by Buffalo Bills linebacker Angelo Crowell (55) during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 16, 2007, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Bills coach Sean McDermott is trying to keep things light as a major snowstorm hits Buffalo and disrupts the team’s schedule. He says the lake-effect storm that’s already dumped more than a foot of snow in some places can be a bonding experience for his team. The Bills are preparing to dig themselves out and travel on Saturday to Detroit. That’s where they will be the “home” team for a game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Buffalo is 6-3 and coming off two consecutive losses.

