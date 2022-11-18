3 young people dead after SUV crashes in Detroit suburb

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (AP) — A SUV crashed and rolled over in suburban Detroit, killing three of the five young people inside, authorities said Friday.

The crash occurred around 9 p.m. Thursday in Lincoln Park. One person was ejected from the vehicle.

Jennifer Kruger said the SUV hit a tree, crashed through a fence and landed in her yard.

“I was freaked out when I found out they were kids. And then I couldn’t help them. I couldn’t get near the car,” Kruger told WDIV-TV. “I didn’t even know if the car was going to blow up. It hit hard. Literally it rocked my house.”

An 18-year-old male, an 8-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were killed, Lincoln Park City Manager James Krizan said.

Two teen girls were in a hospital, including one in critical condition, Krizan said.

“All parents have been notified, and the investigation is ongoing,” he said.