‘There is always hope’ - $20K reward offered for information in Michigan hunter’s death

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A family in Mid-Michigan is asking for information in a cold case involving a hunter who died in Bath Township.

Chong Moua Yang was shot and killed Nov. 16, 2018 while he was hunting at the Rose Lake State Game Area.

His body was found with his wallet, backpack, shotgun and traditional Hmong knife missing. He was still wearing hunter’s orange.

Maivue Yang said her father died doing what he loved.

“Hunting was his favorite thing in the whole wide world,” Maivue Yang recalled.

When Chong Yang didn’t return, Maivue said her mother became worried.

“We just thought she was overreacting,” Maivue Yang said. “And then, to get that phone call around 10 o’clockish, from a family member and say, “Hey, we found your dad, you know he’s gone.’ It’s not pretty.”

Her family is still searching for answers in Chong Moua Yang’s death.

“There is always hope that someone will come forward and say something,” Maivue Yang said. “Speak up.”

In the meantime, the family is promoting hunter safety. They created a Facebook page called “Orange Justice,” where they post updates to keep the case in the public eye.

Police are still looking for items Yang took with him hunting that were never found. They hope someone might find his gun, knife and backpack in hopes to give the family some much-needed answers.

A $20,000 reward has been offered for information in Yang’s death. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bath Township Police Department at 517-641-6271 or the FBI Detroit office at 313-965-2323.

