Sylvan Learning Center meets needs for student success

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sylvan Learning Center is joining News 10, Tommy’s Car Wash, Modern Woodman and J&B Boots in support of Footprints of Michigan. They are working together to Make an Impact by collecting new or gently used kids’ boots or donations to purchase boots for their Boots on the Playground initiative. The Boots on the Playground program was started after a principal at a local elementary school had reached out to Footprints of Michigan because some of his students were in need of winter boots. Since then it’s been a yearly undertaking to collect and provide boots to local children in need. Their mission is to empower those who are in need by providing warmth and dignity with footwear.

As winter is approaching, the need for boots is absolutely critical. The boots and funds collected are donated to Mid-Michigan school children in need of boots with the goal to raise $20,000 to buy 1,000 pairs of kids’ boots.

It’s Easy! Here’s how it works & how you can help!

Between Monday, November 14th and Friday, November 18th, you can drop off boots during business hours at:

The WILX Studios (500 American Road, Lansing)

Sylvan Learning Centers (2500 Kerry Street, Ste 100, Lansing OR 3343 Spring Arbor Road, #100, Jackson)

Tommy’s Express Car Wash (3715 West Saginaw Street, Lansing)

Modern Woodman (6114 Worthmore Avenue, Lansing)

J&B Boots (1053 West Grand River, Williamston)

OR on Thursday Nov 17th, you can call the News 10 Live Phone Bank at 517-346-8822 during newscasts to make a donation for the purchase of new boots.

OR you can also easily donate directly to the cause, by clicking HERE, or place an order for boots through Amazon and have them shipped directly to the WILX Studios at 500 American Road, Lansing, MI 48911.

Watch News 10 to see the amazing work that Footprints of Michigan does for the community. And thank YOU for Making an Impact by giving kids warm, happy feet this winter season and helping Mid-Michigan children in need!

