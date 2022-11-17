Staudt’s Rising Stars: Caiden Diehm

This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Caiden Diehm from DeWitt.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Caiden Diehm from DeWitt.

Caiden is a standout for the DeWitt Panthers sixth-grade football team and this is his third year playing the sport. He plays basketball at the AAU level for the Michigan Triple Threat and we are happy to hear Caiden Diehm is a star in the class room - especially at reading and math.

If you know a youngster just getting into sports that you’d like to nominate, CLICK HERE.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools in Jackson, Hillsdale counties to reopen Thursday following cyberattack
Michelle Renee Lyon
Lansing woman sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder, robbery
First Alert Weather Day
Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days
Michigan’s Treasury to hold unclaimed property public auction
Michigan officials remind residents to see if they have unclaimed property

Latest News

Staudt’s Rising Stars: Caiden Diehm
Staudt’s Rising Stars: Caiden Diehm
LSU at UCLA, 7:30 p.m. on FOX 8
Rose Bowl Struggling Around Proposed Playoff
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers...
Griner Now Serving Time at Penal Colony
Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat reacts after sacking Philadelphia Eagles...
Commanders Sued Again