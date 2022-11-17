Staudt’s Rising Stars: Caiden Diehm

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Caiden Diehm from DeWitt.

Caiden is a standout for the DeWitt Panthers sixth-grade football team and this is his third year playing the sport. He plays basketball at the AAU level for the Michigan Triple Threat and we are happy to hear Caiden Diehm is a star in the class room - especially at reading and math.

If you know a youngster just getting into sports that you’d like to nominate, CLICK HERE.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.