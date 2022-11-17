Rose Bowl Struggling Around Proposed Playoff

-The Rose Bowl is looking for assurances amid discussions about expanding the College Football Playoff from four teams to 12. The bowl in suburban Los Angeles dates to 1902. It wants to keep its game on the afternoon of New Year’s Day each year. There are not guarantees. AP College Football Writer Ralph Russo has a solution. He says the Rose Bowl and the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans should be permanent semifinals that are also played on New Year’s Day. He says it would preserve some tradition amid all the changes.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.