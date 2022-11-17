Police dog finds lost Michigan hunter, 80, who fell in river

LOVELLS, Mich. (AP) — An 80-year-old Michigan hunter who got lost and repeatedly fell into a river was rescued by canoe after a police dog tracked down the soaked man.

The man's wife called Michigan State Police on Wednesday evening after her husband, who had gone out to track deer, failed to return home after three hours. State police said her concerns grew when she heard her husband shooting several shots, which meant he was lost, MLive.com reported.

Troopers from the Houghton Lake Post were dispatched to the area in Crawford County’s Lovells Township. A State Police dog, Loki, then tracked the man to an area along the north branch of the Au Sable River about two-thirds of a mile from the hunter's home.

The hunter was unharmed, but cold and wet due to falling into the river three times, police said.

A trooper gave the soaked man his dry fatigue shirt, gloves and coat to keep him warm before he was taken to safety on a canoe deployed by the Lovells Township Fire and Rescue unit.

The man was taken to a hospital in Grayling and later discharged in good health, police said.