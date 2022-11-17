Now Desk: First Alert Weather Day continues
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both Thursday and Friday have been declared First Alert Weather Days by the News 10 First Alert Weather Team.
As the snow falls outside, First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to take a look at what we’ve seen so far, and what we still have coming up.
More:
- Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days
- Watch: First Alert Winter Survival Guide
- How to stay safe on Michigan’s slick winter roads
- You Can Help to Keep Kids’ Feet Warm & Dry this Winter with the Boots on the Playground Campaign
ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 17, 2022
- Average High: 46º Average Low 31º
- Lansing Record High: 69° 1954
- Lansing Record Low: 7° 1959
- Jackson Record High: 69º 1975
- Jackson Record Low: 8º 1959
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.