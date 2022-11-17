Now Desk: First Alert Weather Day continues

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both Thursday and Friday have been declared First Alert Weather Days by the News 10 First Alert Weather Team.

As the snow falls outside, First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to take a look at what we’ve seen so far, and what we still have coming up.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 17, 2022

Average High: 46º Average Low 31º

Lansing Record High: 69° 1954

Lansing Record Low: 7° 1959

Jackson Record High: 69º 1975

Jackson Record Low: 8º 1959

