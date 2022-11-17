Nickelback to be inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame

Nickelback formed in the town of Hanna, Alberta.
Nickelback formed in the town of Hanna, Alberta.(Nickelback / Instagram)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Nickelback will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame next year.

The induction is set to take place during the 2023 Juno Awards on March 13, according to CTV News. The Juno Awards are Canada’s equivalent of the Grammys.

Nickelback formed in the town of Hanna, Alberta.

In a statement to Billboard, Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger said the induction is a huge honor.

“Returning home to Alberta, where everything started for us, is truly a full circle, milestone moment for the band,” Kroeger told Billboard. “We take so much pride in our Canadian roots and are extremely humbled by this honour.”

The band is set to release their tenth studio album, Get Rollin’, on Friday.

The Canadian Music Hall of Fame was established in 1978.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools in Jackson, Hillsdale counties to reopen Thursday following cyberattack
Michelle Renee Lyon
Lansing woman sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder, robbery
First Alert Weather Day
Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days
Michigan’s Treasury to hold unclaimed property public auction
Michigan officials remind residents to see if they have unclaimed property

Latest News

Schools in Jackson, Hillsdale counties reopen Thursday following cyberattack
Schools in Jackson, Hillsdale counties reopen Thursday following cyberattack
Make an Impact
You Can Help to Keep Kids’ Feet Warm & Dry this Winter with the Boots on the Playground Campaign
Nevada officials say a teen was attacked by a mountain lion earlier this month.
14-year-old attacked by mountain lion, wildlife officials say
This undated photo provided by Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate Kenneth Eugene...
Alabama execution set in murder-for-hire of preacher’s wife