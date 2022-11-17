In My View: Maybe MSU basketball has some magic this year

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State men’s basketball was supposed to be a big deal next year with the four new recruits arriving - maybe this year will have some magic because thus far I see no Big Ten teams the Spartans are inferior to in overall talent.

There are four months left to the NCAA tournament so a lot can happen good and bad in that time, but the hopes for this season are off to a good start right?

More: In My View

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools in Jackson, Hillsdale counties to reopen Thursday following cyberattack
Michelle Renee Lyon
Lansing woman sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder, robbery
Michigan’s Treasury to hold unclaimed property public auction
First Alert Weather Day
Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days
Michigan officials remind residents to see if they have unclaimed property

Latest News

In My View: MSU hockey climbing Big Ten standings
In My View: Kentucky is a tougher test for MSU
In My View: Could Cade McNamara come back to Michigan?
In My View: MSU and UM have key games this month