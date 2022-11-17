In My View: Maybe MSU basketball has some magic this year

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State men’s basketball was supposed to be a big deal next year with the four new recruits arriving - maybe this year will have some magic because thus far I see no Big Ten teams the Spartans are inferior to in overall talent.

There are four months left to the NCAA tournament so a lot can happen good and bad in that time, but the hopes for this season are off to a good start right?

In My View

