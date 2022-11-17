MSU celebrates the opening of new space for Department of African American and African Studies

Michigan State University Spartans logo
Michigan State University Spartans logo(WILX)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Michigan State University is celebrating the Department of African American and African Studies with the College of Arts and Letters, unveiling its new learning space on Thursday.

This space will offer MSU students the opportunity to engage and explore the lives, worlds, and cultural practices of African Americans, including studies in feminism, gender studies, and sexuality studies.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will also celebrate the department’s new 8,400 square feet home on campus on the second floor of North Kedzie Hall. This space will maximize engagement among students, faculty, and staff, featuring wellness and social rooms.

The ceremony will include guests such as, Thomas Jeitschko, interim provost designee, Jabbar Bennett, vice president and chief diversity officer, Christopher Long, MSU Foundation professor and dean of the College of Arts and Letters and Honors College, Glenn Chambers, associate dean of Undergraduate Education, Ruth Nicole Brown, inaugural chairperson of African American and African studies, Nikky Finney, and John H. Bennett, Jr. Endowed Professor of Creative Writing and Southern Letters and Carolina Distinguished Professor, University of South Carolina.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools in Jackson, Hillsdale counties to reopen Thursday following cyberattack
Michelle Renee Lyon
Lansing woman sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder, robbery
First Alert Weather Day
Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days
Michigan’s Treasury to hold unclaimed property public auction
Michigan officials remind residents to see if they have unclaimed property

Latest News

Decorate your very own tree at Potter Park Zoo
Dusty’s Cellar to run Meridian Cares fundraiser through November
Dusty’s Cellar to run Meridian Cares fundraiser through November
Christmas parade returns to Downtown Jackson
Downtown Jackson to host, ‘Christmas Star’ theme parade
99.1 WFMK made its switch to Christmas music.
Lansing’s 99.1 WFMK made the switch to Christmas music