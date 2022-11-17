MSU celebrates the opening of new space for Department of African American and African Studies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Michigan State University is celebrating the Department of African American and African Studies with the College of Arts and Letters, unveiling its new learning space on Thursday.

This space will offer MSU students the opportunity to engage and explore the lives, worlds, and cultural practices of African Americans, including studies in feminism, gender studies, and sexuality studies.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will also celebrate the department’s new 8,400 square feet home on campus on the second floor of North Kedzie Hall. This space will maximize engagement among students, faculty, and staff, featuring wellness and social rooms.

The ceremony will include guests such as, Thomas Jeitschko, interim provost designee, Jabbar Bennett, vice president and chief diversity officer, Christopher Long, MSU Foundation professor and dean of the College of Arts and Letters and Honors College, Glenn Chambers, associate dean of Undergraduate Education, Ruth Nicole Brown, inaugural chairperson of African American and African studies, Nikky Finney, and John H. Bennett, Jr. Endowed Professor of Creative Writing and Southern Letters and Carolina Distinguished Professor, University of South Carolina.

