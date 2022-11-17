Michigan State Police K-9 finds missing 80-year-old hunter that fell into river

Good dog!
Michigan State Police K-9 Loki
Michigan State Police K-9 Loki(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOVELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - An 80-year-old hunter who had gone missing was rescued Wednesday afternoon by a Michigan State Police K-9.

According to authorities, MSP troopers were dispatched to a home in Lovells Township on reports of a missing hunter. The man’s wife said her husband was tracking a deer and had been missing for three hours when he fired several shots, which meant he was lost.

Loki, a K-9 from the MSP Houghton Lake Post, and the MSP Aviation Unit were called in to search for the hunter.

Police said Loki found the missing hunter about 2/3rds of a mile north of his home along the Au Sable River. The hunter was unharmed, but was wet from falling into the river three times. A trooper removed his fatigue shirt, gloves and jacket and gave them to the hunter to keep him warm.

The average temperature in Lovells Township on Wednesday was 26 degrees.

The hunter was transported out of the woods by canoe and was taken to Grayling Munson Hospital for treatment. He was discharged in good health.

