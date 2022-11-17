Lansing’s 99.1 WFMK made the switch to Christmas music

By Kayla Jones and Taylor Gattoni
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:26 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Thursday morning at 6:45 a.m. 99.1 WFMK made its switch to Christmas music.

With the help of Santa, the first song played during the switch was Mariah Carey’s, ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You.’

