Greater Lansing restaurants open on Thanksgiving
Pre-orders, take-out, and dine-in.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thanksgiving can be celebrated in many ways, from gatherings with family at home to having someone else do the cooking at a restaurant. Several restaurants in Michigan will be open and serving dinner on Thanksgiving Day this year for pre-order, take-out, or dine-in.
The following restaurants will be open for pre-orders, take-out, or dine-in for Thanksgiving:
· Applebee’s (Select locations)
· Asian Buffet (Okemos)
· Buffalo Wild Wings (Select locations)
· Burger King (Select locations)
· Champps
· Denny’s (Select locations)
· Domino’s Pizza (Select locations)
· Dunkin’ (Select locations)
· Dusty’s Cellar (Okemos)
· IHOP
· McDonald’s (Select locations)
· Old Nation Brewing Co. (Williamston)
· Popeye’s (Select locations)
· Smokey Bones (Select locations)
· Swagath Indian Cuisine (East Lansing)
Thanksgiving meals may only be available at participating locations. Check with your neighborhood restaurant before you arrive.
