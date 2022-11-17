Greater Lansing restaurants open on Thanksgiving

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thanksgiving can be celebrated in many ways, from gatherings with family at home to having someone else do the cooking at a restaurant. Several restaurants in Michigan will be open and serving dinner on Thanksgiving Day this year for pre-order, take-out, or dine-in.

The following restaurants will be open for pre-orders, take-out, or dine-in for Thanksgiving:

· Applebee’s (Select locations)

· Asian Buffet (Okemos)

· Bob Evans

· Bravo! Italian Kitchen

· Buffalo Wild Wings (Select locations)

· Burger King (Select locations)

· Capital Prime

· Carrabba’s

· Champps

· Cracker Barrel

· Denny’s (Select locations)

· Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

· Domino’s Pizza (Select locations)

· Dunkin’ (Select locations)

· Dusty’s Cellar (Okemos)

· IHOP

· McDonald’s (Select locations)

· Mitchell’s Fish Market

· Old Nation Brewing Co. (Williamston)

· Popeye’s (Select locations)

· Smokey Bones (Select locations)

· Swagath Indian Cuisine (East Lansing)

· Whole Foods

Thanksgiving meals may only be available at participating locations. Check with your neighborhood restaurant before you arrive.

More Thanksgiving news:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.