First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday and Friday are now First Alert Weather Days due to the potential for heavy lake effect snow. National Weather Service issued a WINTER STORM WARNING from Ionia, Eaton and Barry Counties westward. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Gratiot, Clinton, Ingham and Jackson counties all for the same time period. 7AM Thursday to 7AM Saturday.

First Alert: This is because lake effect snow could bring heavy snow to parts of the area, with amount as highs as 6-12″ in the warnings. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for amounts in the advisories are expected to range from 2-7″ of snow, with higher totals farther west. Plus blowing and drifting making harder to measure accumulations accurately.

Just a few flurries for tonight. We fall back to the upper 20s. No travel troubles tonight and early Thursday.

A cold front will move through the area on Thursday toward noon and once that happens, colder air will move in and the lake effect snow will begin to kick-up. This is expected to happen mid-morning and the snow will really begin during the afternoon. Snow bands will continue through the rest of the day into Thursday night and through the day on Friday. It won’t be until Saturday that our snow showers will begin to wind down. Because this a long duration event, there is the potential for several inches of accumulation in parts of the area. Lake effect snow bands usually bring localized heavy snowfall amounts so not everyone will see this heavy snow but there is the possibility of more than four inches of snow. The best chance of this will be in the west of Lansing. The evening commute on Thursday and morning commute on Friday will likely be impacted by some snow so stick with News 10 for more updates. Snow bands will be around going into Friday evening where both Lansing and Jackson have holiday kickoff events. Going to those may require slow travel since snow will be blowing and drifting. In addition wind chills will be a factor Thursday through Saturday. The gusty winds will drop chills into the teens tomorrow evening and Friday with even colder temps near ten degrees at times on Saturday.

Saturday is the coldest day in the mid 20s. Snow will taper early Saturday but another burst of snow is likely by Saturday evening. Sunday has flurries to start but some sunshine as well. Still cold in the upper 20s. It does appear warmer weather will make its return next week with highs in the 40s on the horizon.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 16, 2022

Average High: 47º Average Low 32º

Lansing Record High: 67° 1896

Lansing Record Low: 5° 1933

Jackson Record High: 68º 1930

Jackson Record Low: 5º 1933

