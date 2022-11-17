Ele’s Place recognizes Children’s Grief Awareness Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ele’s Place - Capital Region is dedicated to creating awareness of and support for grieving children and their families. Through peer support groups, Ele’s Place helps children learn how to cope with the death of a parent, sibling, or someone else close to them.

Ele’s Place recognizes that children’s grief is unique and that unaddressed grief can have long-term negative impacts on children’s health and well-being. We provide a supportive, welcoming environment for children to express their feelings, develop healthy coping skills, and learn to Embrace Loss Effectively. “Grief is the great equalizer”said Ele’s Place – Capital Region Director Kristine Kuhnert. “We are grateful to have served our community for 31 years, helping over 31, 000 individuals during their time of need”

They encourage the community to wear blue on Children’s Grief Awareness Day, Thursday, November 17 in support of grieving children. Ele’s Place would also like to welcome community members to take a tour of our building and learn more about our history and our vision to ensure no child in Michigan grieves alone.

Tours will be offered at 9:00am, 11:00am and 1:00pm. To schedule a tour, please call our office at 517-482-1315 or email marmstrong@elesplace.org. To learn more about Ele’s Place Capital Region please visit: https://www.elesplace.org.

Ele’s Place is a healing center for grieving children and teens. Each week, peer support group programs help hundreds of children and teens learn how to cope and begin to heal after the death of a parent, sibling or someone else close to them.

