Dusty’s Cellar to run Meridian Cares fundraiser through November
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Dusty’s Cellar in Okemos is hosting a fundraiser for Meridian Cares running until November 30.
The restaurant will be asking for donations when customers check out at the register on the retail side. They will then match donations up to a total of $2,500.
Together Dusty’s Cellar and Meridian Cares will present a check once the fundraiser ends.
