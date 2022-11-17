Dusty’s Cellar to run Meridian Cares fundraiser through November

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Dusty’s Cellar in Okemos is hosting a fundraiser for Meridian Cares running until November 30.

The restaurant will be asking for donations when customers check out at the register on the retail side. They will then match donations up to a total of $2,500.

Together Dusty’s Cellar and Meridian Cares will present a check once the fundraiser ends.

