Downtown Jackson to host, ‘Christmas Star’ theme parade

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson will hold its 31st annual Christmas parade on Friday at 6 p.m.

Organizations from across the area will be showing off their floats in downtown Jackson featuring marching bands and Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

The parade route follows West Michigan Avenue through downtown Jackson from Blackstone to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

West Michigan Ave will be closing at 4:15 on Friday.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.