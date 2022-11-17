Downtown Jackson to host, ‘Christmas Star’ theme parade

Christmas parade returns to Downtown Jackson
Christmas parade returns to Downtown Jackson(WILX)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson will hold its 31st annual Christmas parade on Friday at 6 p.m.

Organizations from across the area will be showing off their floats in downtown Jackson featuring marching bands and Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

The parade route follows West Michigan Avenue through downtown Jackson from Blackstone to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

West Michigan Ave will be closing at 4:15 on Friday.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools in Jackson, Hillsdale counties to reopen Thursday following cyberattack
Michelle Renee Lyon
Lansing woman sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder, robbery
Michigan’s Treasury to hold unclaimed property public auction
First Alert Weather Day
Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days
Michigan officials remind residents to see if they have unclaimed property

Latest News

99.1 WFMK made its switch to Christmas music.
Lansing’s 99.1 WFMK made the switch to Christmas music
99.1 WFMK made its switch to Christmas music.
Local radio station switch to holiday music
Greater Lansing restaurants open on Thanksgiving
First Alert Weather Day
Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days