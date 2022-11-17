Decorate your very own tree at Potter Park Zoo

By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You can decorate your very own tree at Potter Zoo with their Trim-a-Tree program.

Trees can be sponsored in honor of loved ones, as an office holiday celebration, and more.

Sponsors can theme their decorations with their businesses or organizations and families can enjoy quality time decorating together. Those who choose not to decorate a tree have the option for zoo staff to do the decorating.

Decorated trees will have a sign to show zoo goers your support and commitment to the community and will be on display during Wonderland of Lights starting on Nov. 19.

After the event, the trees will be used as enrichment items for selected zoo animals.

If interested in sponsoring a tree in dedication to your business, family, friends, or loved ones, visit the Potter Park Zoo website to view the Trim-a-Tree form.

