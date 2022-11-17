Commanders Sued Again

Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat reacts after sacking Philadelphia Eagles...
Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat reacts after sacking Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
-The Washington Commanders have been sued again by the District of Columbia. D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine announced the filing of a lawsuit in civil court against the NFL team for cheating fans who were season-ticket holders out of money. It’s the second civil suit filed by Racine’s office in the past week after initially accusing the Commanders, owner Dan Snyder, Commissioner Roger Goodell and the league of colluding to deceive fans about an investigation into the team’s workplace culture. The latest lawsuit comes on the heels of the ranking Republican on the House Oversight Committee saying its investigation will end early next year.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

