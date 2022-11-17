Charlotte dog missing since July reunited with family

OLIVET, Mich. (WILX) - A dog was reunited with her family Thursday after being missing since July.

According to authorities, Latte went missing from her Charlotte home over the summer. There were reports of her being seen around the city, but she was too nervous to be captured.

Months later, sightings of a similar dog were reported in Olivet. This dog was also too skittish to be captured.

Officers with Eaton County Animal Control worked alongside an Olivet resident and were able to capture the dog, revealed to be Latte.

“While we sure wish every dog could tell us their story, the fact is we simply will never know what Latte’s travels entailed,” Animal Control wrote on social media. “We do know that Latte was found over 10 miles from her home and we know that her owners never gave up looking for her.”

