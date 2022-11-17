Bills Sunday Game Moved to Detroit

FILE - Fans shown among empty seats covered in snow at Highmark Stadium before an NFL football...
FILE - Fans shown among empty seats covered in snow at Highmark Stadium before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Atlanta Falcons in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - The NFL is relocating the Bills home game against the Cleveland Browns to Detroit on Sunday because of a lake-effect snowstorm set to hit the Buffalo region. The move to relocate the game comes before the storm even began. The forecast is for between one to three feet of snow on the region through the weekend. The switch in sites means the Bills will play back-to-back games in Detroit. They’re scheduled to play the Lions on Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools in Jackson, Hillsdale counties to reopen Thursday following cyberattack
Michelle Renee Lyon
Lansing woman sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder, robbery
First Alert Weather Day
Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days
Michigan’s Treasury to hold unclaimed property public auction
Michigan officials remind residents to see if they have unclaimed property

Latest News

LSU at UCLA, 7:30 p.m. on FOX 8
Rose Bowl Struggling Around Proposed Playoff
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers...
Griner Now Serving Time at Penal Colony
Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat reacts after sacking Philadelphia Eagles...
Commanders Sued Again
Another Honor For Holt’s Julie Massa