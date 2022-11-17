Another Honor For Holt’s Julie Massa

(KNOP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Golf Association of Michigan has announced Holt’s Julie Massa, 59, as the senior women’s player of the year in the state. She edged out Michigan State women’s golf coach Stacy Slobodnik Stoll in the points tabulation. Massa won the Michigan women’s senior amateur tournament during the year among her other achievements. Massa has won this honor seven times in the past eight years.

