Another Honor For Holt’s Julie Massa

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Golf Association of Michigan has announced Holt’s Julie Massa, 59, as the senior women’s player of the year in the state. She edged out Michigan State women’s golf coach Stacy Slobodnik Stoll in the points tabulation. Massa won the Michigan women’s senior amateur tournament during the year among her other achievements. Massa has won this honor seven times in the past eight years.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.