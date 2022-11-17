Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old Wyoming girl

An Amber Alert was issued on Thursday in Wyoming for 14-year-old Gracelyn Pratt, who may be...
An Amber Alert was issued on Thursday in Wyoming for 14-year-old Gracelyn Pratt, who may be with 36-year-old James Warren Martin.(WHP/Casper PD)
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASPER, Wyo. (KKTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued on Thursday in Wyoming for a 14-year-old girl.

According to the Casper Police Department, Gracelyn Pratt may be with a family “acquaintance,” 36-year-old James Warren Martin.

The two may be traveling in a black 2014 Ford F-150 with Wyoming license plate 1-36929

If you see them, you’re asked to call 911. If you have information, call the Casper Police Department at 307-235-8278.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools in Jackson, Hillsdale counties to reopen Thursday following cyberattack
Michelle Renee Lyon
Lansing woman sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder, robbery
First Alert Weather Day
Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days
Michigan’s Treasury to hold unclaimed property public auction
Michigan officials remind residents to see if they have unclaimed property

Latest News

Make an Impact
You Can Help to Keep Kids’ Feet Warm & Dry this Winter with the Boots on the Playground Campaign
Nevada officials say a teen was attacked by a mountain lion earlier this month.
14-year-old attacked by mountain lion, wildlife officials say
This undated photo provided by Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate Kenneth Eugene...
Alabama execution set in murder-for-hire of preacher’s wife
Michigan RSV cases rising in older adults
Michigan RSV cases rising in older adults
Michigan RSV cases rising in older adults
Michigan RSV cases rising in older adults