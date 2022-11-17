AG Nessel reissues video on potential punishments for making school threats

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel reissued a video outlining the potential punishments for making school threats.

The reminder comes as reports of threats against schools increase in the state. In Ferndale, 12 minutes outside of Detroit, two teens were arrested after two separate incidents against Ferndale Middle School and Ferndale High School earlier this week.

“A recent increase in threats of violence have been reported at Michigan schools,” said Nessel. “Threats of violence rob students of valuable days of instruction as school administrators are forced to close buildings to keep kids safe. Whether these are real threats made by those intent on doing harm or pranks made by kids trying to get a day off, they are real crimes with real consequences.”

The potential charges one could face if they were to make a threat of violence, which include but are not limited to the following:

communicating a threat of terrorism 20-year felony

calling in a bomb threat a four-year felony

malicious use of a telecommunications device a six-month misdemeanor

threatening violence against a school employee or student a one-year misdemeanor



Anyone who receives a threat or knows of a threat of violence against their community is asked to contact local law enforcement.

You can also leave a tip with the state’s OK2SAY hotline by calling 8-555-OK2SAY (855-565-2729) or texting 652729 (OK2SAY). The hotline is operational 24/7 and protects the confidentiality of the caller’s identity.

OK2SAY, which is housed within the Michigan State Police, facilitates confidential reports of potential self-harm, harm to others, and/or criminal acts including, but not limited to, sexual abuse, assault, or rape, directed at students, school employees, or schools across Michigan.

