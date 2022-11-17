2022 Toys for Tots is Here and We Need Your Help!

You can donate toys from 11/15 - 12/9
Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots(image)
By Jennifer Watkins
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - WILX News 10 is exited to announce that you can help Make an Impact with our annual Toys for Tots toy drive! Every year, WILX partners with the local Marine Corp Reserves & the Salvation Army to collect toys to help Mid-Michigan families in need. 2021 was our biggest year yet and we want to collect even more toys this year! This year we are offering the “Can’t make it, then ship it!” way of donating through Amazon. If you’d like to donate toys, but can’t make it out to drop them off, you can simply scan the QR code below with the camera on your phone and select the toys from Amazon you’d like to donate and they will ship directly to the WILX studios!

By donating a new, unwrapped toy you will help bring the joy and magic of Christmas and send a message of hope to local less fortunate children. From November 25th through December 9th, you can drop off or ship new, unwrapped toys at the following locations during business hours. Then stay with News 10 as we highlight the amazing stories behind Toys for Tots, the selfless volunteers and the effects this program has on our community.

You can also help by Stuffing the Truck during extended evening hours! M&M Moving will be parked at the WILX Studios and you can come by on Tuesday, 11/29 or Tuesday, 12/6 between 5:00PM and 6:30PM to donate your toys and meet News 10 anchors!

SCAN TO DONATE TOYS
SCAN TO DONATE TOYS(image)

Thank you Mid-Michigan for helping to Make an Impact for local families in need!

